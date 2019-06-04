December 19, 1929—June 2, 2019
Wilma A. Smith passed away on Sunday evening June 2, 2019 with her family gathered around her bed.
She is survived by her children, John (Renee) Smith of Rupert, Jim (Debbie) Smith of Twin Falls and Julie (Scott) Taylor of Wells NV, eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Wilma was born in Kinsley Kansas on December 19, 1929 where she grew up and lived until after high school graduation. She later married Harold Smith and they eventually moved to Rupert Idaho where they homesteaded a farm on the north side. This is where they raised their family and farmed for many years. Later they moved to Hagerman and eventually to Kimberly where Harold and Wilma retired.
Harold passed away in 1995, Wilma continued to live in Kimberly for many more years until she moved into an assisted living facility in Twin Falls. For the next few years Mom had to deal with many different health issues. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at the medical and care facilities that cared for her.
The funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Service at 10:30 a.m., viewing 30 minutes prior, burial and grave side services at the Rupert cemetery starting at 12:30 p.m.
A meal for all family and friends to gather and reminisce will be held immediately after at John and Renee Smith’s home located at 39 W. 300 S. Rupert.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
