Obituary: William “Wild Bill” Bradley Hurd

William “Wild Bill” Bradley Hurd Bill Hurd, 91, passed away peacefully at his home June 4, 2020. Bill was born to John Hurd and Hattie Hurd on February 23, 1929. He grew up with his brother Jim Hurd on a small farm in Acequia, Idaho. Bill attended school in a one room building till 8th grade. In High School Bill was an athlete and lettered in Football and Basketball all 4 years. After high school, Bill moved with his family to Gooding, Idaho where he raised cattle, a small dairy and farmed with his family.

Bill lived the life of a cowboy. He was an avid rider. He spoke of his favorite horse named Monty Nash where he won many buckles and awards team roping. Bill worked for the Forest Service, where he would take supplies up to “Iron Mountain Lookout” by horseback and pack mules for the workers fighting fires. He then went to work for Idaho Power in 1964. He was remembered fondly by his customers as “the meter-man”. He retired from Idaho Power in 1994. After retirement he went to work for Gooding Fair and Rodeo as a ground’s keeper, where he would get the fairgrounds ready for the Annual Fair and Rodeo. During the rodeo Bill could always be seen down at one end of the arena working the gate for the riders entering the arena. Bill had a passion for horses and raised them for 20 years, teaching others to ride, and attending chariot races in Richfield, Idaho where he had several of his own horses raced.