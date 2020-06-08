Obituary: William “Wild Bill” Bradley Hurd

February 23, 1929—June 4, 2020
William “Wild Bill” Bradley Hurd Bill Hurd, 91, passed away peacefully at his home June 4, 2020. Bill was born to John Hurd and Hattie Hurd on February 23, 1929. He grew up with his brother Jim Hurd on a small farm in Acequia, Idaho. Bill attended school in a one room building till 8th grade. In High School Bill was an athlete and lettered in Football and Basketball all 4 years. After high school, Bill moved with his family to Gooding, Idaho where he raised cattle, a small dairy and farmed with his family.
Bill lived the life of a cowboy. He was an avid rider. He spoke of his favorite horse named Monty Nash where he won many buckles and awards team roping. Bill worked for the Forest Service, where he would take supplies up to “Iron Mountain Lookout” by horseback and pack mules for the workers fighting fires. He then went to work for Idaho Power in 1964. He was remembered fondly by his customers as “the meter-man”. He retired from Idaho Power in 1994. After retirement he went to work for Gooding Fair and Rodeo as a ground’s keeper, where he would get the fairgrounds ready for the Annual Fair and Rodeo. During the rodeo Bill could always be seen down at one end of the arena working the gate for the riders entering the arena. Bill had a passion for horses and raised them for 20 years, teaching others to ride, and attending chariot races in Richfield, Idaho where he had several of his own horses raced.
Bill had his own full-size riding arena where folks would come to practice their riding and rodeo skills. Bill would say the arena became known among the cowboy community as the “Chapter 11 Arena”. You could always find Bill spending long Summer evenings out at his arena, Frances would never let him put lights out, worried he would stay out all night. He also welcomed the High School Rodeo team out as well. Bill did team roping for many years. In 2007 he was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame and was recognized for his lifestyle as a true cowboy.
Bill married Frances Kiley Regan in 1954. They were blessed with two children, William (Troy) Hurd and Kenneth Lee Hurd. Bill enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing, camping at his lot in Featherville, Idaho with family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. His last years he had a love to fish the Neeley area with his son Ken and attending all the rodeos around the community. Ken took him anywhere and everywhere he wanted to go. After the passing of Frances, Bill remarried Frieda Patterson, a new companion.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, his spouses—Frances and Frieda.
Bill is survived by his children—Troy Hurd (Bridget), Kenny Hurd (Ellen); Daughter-in-law—Patti Hurd. Grandchildren: Jeremy Hurd (Julee), Lindsay Hurd Gambrel (Casey), Keegan Hurd Fabian, Meghan Hurd and Hannah Hurd. Great Grandchildren: Brooklyn Gambrel, River Gambrel, Jaxson Hurd, Addie Hurd Levi, Landon Fabian Hurd, and Andres Fabian. A special thanks to Bill’s son Ken and Visions Hospice for his care in his final days. A graveside funeral will be held Friday June 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho. We will be holding a celebration of life at the Hurd Residence later this Summer.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.