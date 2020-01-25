November 24, 1928—January 19, 2020
William W. “Wimpy” Spain, age 91, of Twin Falls passed away in a local care facility on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He passed in peace surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Wimpy was born in November, 1928, in Monett, Missouri, the fourth child of Delmar and Ofena (Perriman) Spain. While still a young boy, Wimpy’s family moved west and settled in Kimberly, Idaho, where he attended school, graduating from Kimberly High School in 1946. Wimpy remained a resident of the Magic Valley area for the remainder of his life.
Wimpy married Stella Johnson in 1948. They were later divorced. From that union, they had four children: Wynn (Cathy) of Novato, California; Steve (Mary) of Green Valley, Arizona; Sue of Jerome, Idaho; and Wade (Kristi) of Meridian, Idaho.
In his younger days, Wimpy worked as a butcher and grocer and bill collector. For many years, he also owned and operated a small grocery store in Kimberly.
In 1974, Wimpy met Edna (Shy) Thompson at a “Parents Without Partners” meeting at a Twin Falls church. They fell in love and were soon married in October, 1974. They remained a loving couple, married for the next 45 years.
For nearly 40 years, Wimpy and Edna were the owners and operators of Statewide Collections in Twin Falls. They made great friends with their many clients from all across the area. They also had many loyal employees whom they treasured.
Wimpy was a man of great faith in God, having been baptized in 1942. He and Edna were long-time, active members of the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. For over 10 years, beginning in the 1990’s, Wimpy performed worship services for residents at the Alterra-Wynwood Retirement Center in Twin Falls. Edna joined him, playing piano for the singing in those services. More recently, Wimpy and Edna were very active in the local Gideons, helping to distribute Bibles to hundreds in the area. In addition to their work in worship, Wimpy and Edna also served as mentors for many young children who needed guidance, direction or just some extra love in their lives.
Survivors include his wife, Edna Spain; son, Wynn (Cathy) Spain; daughter-in-law, Mary Spain; daughter, Sue Spain; son, Wade (Kristi) Spain; step-daughter, Deb (Ray) Hagley; step-daughter, Karen (Gerald) Ayers; step-son Rob (Cynthia) Thompson; brother, Charles Spain; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Wimpy was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Ofena Spain; sisters Retha Hashman and Marjorie Overlin; brother, D.E. “Junior” Spain; son, Steven Spain; step-son, Mike Thompson; and granddaughter, Lisa Jones.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. also at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed in Wimpy’s name to either the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene or to a local Gideons chapter.
Wimpy’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bridgeview Estates, Serenity Health Care and Idaho Home Health and Hospice for all the gracious care provided to him over the last several months. Words could never express just how grateful we are for the quality and loving care he received.
“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way”.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories a www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
