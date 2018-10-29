Greetings and God bless. I was William Tuttle and this is my obituary. On October 27th I lost a 4 1/2 year battle with cancer, passing quietly at home surrounded by people who loved me. I am survived by my lovely bride Cheryl (Mrs, Purple), my son Sean Tuttle and grandson Michael of Elk City Oklahoma, my Dad Max Kurito El Cajon Calif, my brother Daniel (Becky) of Twin Falls, my dear sister ‘Sister Dear’ Teresa Graf of SLC Utah, my brother James (Kenya) of Bonney Lake Wash and my nephew, Carson Tuttle, and niece Jamie Wolfe, my granddaughter Mary William Landavazo. Israel and Irma Guerrero of Hansen ID adopted Cheryl and I into their family and gave us three beautiful granddaughters, Crystal (Luis) Vega, Citlali (Yovanny) Lugo, and Erica Guerrero, and grandson Jesus (Blanca) Guerrero and great grandchildren Aydan, Mia, Labron, and Sofia. I must mention a very special young lady Angelica (Angel) Mireles and her sisters Adriana, (Princess) and Sara (Sweetheart). Here I lift up the ‘Chosen One’, Ashley Herrin, whom the Lord chose and is using in mighty ways. She is the daughter we would have picked if we were allowed to pick our daughters. Cheryl’s Mom, Winona Watson calls for special mention here. While she didn’t actually survive me, she was such a blessing to me that she still seems to be by my side.
Now for a brief sketch of my life: I was born in 1952 to Erline and Delos Tuttle in the Naval Hospital at Fort Balboa, Panama Canal Zone and was raised on various military bases in Europe and America so I spent the first fifteen or so years of my life as an Army brat. My family retired to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1965 and with the exception of a five-year hitch in the Navy I lived in Twin Falls for the remainder of my life. I discovered the wonders of weed at seventeen and pursued that path with great enthusiasm; I also acquired a taste for beer. Courtesy of that beer I got to know the inside of a couple of County jail cells along the way. By the time I was twenty I was the full-blown proto-typical barefoot, long-haired dope-smoking hippie. I worked no more than I had to. I spent the time instead getting thoroughly marinated in Marxism. I fancied myself to be a warrior in the vanguard of the revolution, in the forefront of the struggle to free mankind from the shackles of Capitalism and the mind-numbing thought control of Christianity. We didn’t need a fairy tale god in the sky to tell us what was right and wrong, good and evil. We had the mighty engine of human reason with which to determine that for ourselves.
In 1976 I met a young lady named Cheryl. Why the Good Lord would choose to inflict a scrawny, sunken-chested, long-haired, beer swilling, dope smoking socialist street freak such as myself upon the poor girl was not readily apparent at the time, but He did. We were married within a few months. After couple of years she made it plain that if I couldn’t figure out a way to keep a job the prospects of our future together were questionable. I loved her enough to make some adjustments. So I joined the Navy. I figured that if I got a job where they throw you in jail if you don’t show up for work then maybe I would show up for work. I joined in 1979, and I was honorably discharged in 1984. For those of you who know what it is, I have the high honor of being a Golden Shellback.
Cheryl and I came back to Twin Falls where I jumped right back into the stoner scene without missing a beat. I’d never left it, actually. I’d managed to get through a half a decade in the Navy while partying hard in my off time without getting caught; however, I had figured out how to keep a job. I became my own boss. Cheryl and I worked up a business making little welded artsy-craftsy metal sculptures for a local company that sold them all over the world. We worked that gig for the rest of my life and Cheryl is still at it.
Somewhere in the early nineties I quit drinking beer. For some reason that seemed to have a slight impact on how I was able to process information. Now that I wasn’t pickling my brain in organic solvents all the time, the anti-capitalist, anti-Christian Marxist party line I had been pushing since my early twenties didn’t seem as clear cut and self-evident as it used to. You know the writings of our founders and the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and all that kind of stuff that I had been railing against for all those years? It occurred to me that maybe I should actually read them, find out who those guys really were. So I did. Knowledge intensive. Profound. World-changing. It became apparent that Instead of being that warrior at the forefront of the revolution that I had imagined myself to be, I was just another one of Lenin’s many ‘useful idiots’. I didn’t get very far into this research before discovering just how deeply and inextricably the founding principles of our nation and the Bible are intertwined. I expanded my studies to include the Bible and related writings and, over a couple of years it was like an artificial layer of camouflage fell away from me and from beneath, rising up in a kind of slow motion inevitability there emerged a Christian. Me. Of all people. Why the Good Lord had chosen to inflict a scrawny, sunken-chested, long-haired, beer swilling, dope smoking socialist street freak such as myself upon poor Cheryl for all those years was now apparent. I doubt I would have been willing to shed my false Humanist covering without someplace else to go and our Father had provided that place in the person and example of my lovely bride. Thank you, Father. Thank you, Cheryl.
Instead of a militant atheist, I was a bought and paid for Bondservant of Christ Jesus. Instead of a would-be revolutionary, I was a patriot. Instead of a globalist world citizen I was an American. I joined Cheryl at church in teaching the junior-high age Sunday school class. I joined The United States Militia Association, became the Director of the Twin Falls County unit and later the Idaho State Director. I got involved in local politics and spent a term in the Twin Falls County Republican Party Central Committee representing the Twentieth Precinct. I was on the camp board of Cathedral Pines for Many Years. Our Church elected me to the Deacons Board Twice and then to the position of Chairman of that board. I served as the church moderator until my health would no longer allow me to serve. I ran the 5-2 shop for your friendly neighborhood County Militia as well as serving as Chaplin. And now I reside in one of our Fathers many mansions, no doubt following Him around, tugging at His robe and pestering Him with all kinds of questions.
Funeral services will he held on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Filer First Baptist Church. Services will be led by Pastor Andy Pas. Burial will follow at the Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the family residence. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Bill’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
2 Chronicles 7:14 ‘If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” Sabres Forward!
