Obituary: William “Rob” Robert Huse

March 3, 1969—March 10, 2020

William “Rob” Robert Huse, age 51, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away on March 10, 2020 unexpectedly. Rob was born in Twin Falls, ID on March 3, 1969 to Dale Richardson and Glenda Wilder. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1988 and later obtained his plumbing certificate and autobody at CSI.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rob is survived by his wife Dakotah, sons Cody Armstrong of Twin Falls, ID, Tanner (Marisol) of Twin Falls, ID, Macyn (Alaina) of Twin Falls, ID, and Dekklin of Twin Falls, ID. His mother Glenda Wilder of Jerome, ID, mother-in-law Sherry Romans of Twin Falls, ID, his father-in-law Todd (Janie) Romans of Jerome, sister-in-law Destiny Romans (Buddy Basset) of Twin Falls, brother-in-law Derrick Romans of Jerome. His brothers Ed Wilder of Washington, Charlie Wilder of Twin Falls, ID, his sister Clara (Jody) Revai of Twin Falls, ID, his stepsisters Tawni Richardson Dains of Kimberly, ID, and Gina Richardson of Kimberly, ID and stepbrother Dale Richardson Jr of Boise, ID. Along with 1 granddaughter, Izzabella Armstrong. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who will miss him dearly.

In honor of Rob, please drive your hot rods and motorcycles to the service for one last ride.

A celebration of his life will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.gofundme.com that was set up by his sister-in- law to assist family in this difficult time. Please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of William Huse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.