Obituary: William Ray Hollifield

Although the chores and small-town upbringing developed in him a strong work ethic; farming life was not for Bill. He graduated and enrolled at Whitman College and then transferred to the University of Idaho where he joined the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Bill enjoyed university life and continued on at U of I to complete law school.

The Vietnam War was raging near his final year in Law School and Bill chose to attend OCS Officer Candidate School and served at the White House and the Pentagon. Bill returned to Idaho and joined his brother-in-law, Kent Taylor, and practiced at Taylor & Hollifield. He served as Prosecuting Attorney for Twin Falls County. Bill was City Attorney for several local municipalities for many years; keeping close and watching over the same small towns which had influenced his upbringing. He was blessed to become a father to Paige Hollifield with Paula Edmonds Hollifield. Bill served as President of the Fifth District Bar Association and the Idaho State Bar. He was recently recognized for devoting fifty years of legal practice in the State of Idaho. His legal partnerships also included Hollifield & Decker and also Hollifield & Bevan.