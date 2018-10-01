November 24, 1933—September 27, 2018
William Monroe (Bill) Pennock of Twin Falls died after a short illness Thursday, September 27 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born November 24, 1933 to Rachel Alta Powell and James Everett Pennock in Twin Falls, the seventh of eleven children in his childhood family. Bill’s education was at Lincoln School and Twin Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1953. During his high school years, he was a member of Bill Moran’s Back Yard Athletic Club where he honed his skills in the pugilistic arts. He, along with his brothers Bob and Jerry, competed in several AAU Golden Gloves tournaments. He later attended Boise Junior College, and also worked for Ford Moving Company. Bill was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, where his many duties included driving ambulance and cook. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. He was married to Sharon Nadine Palmer for a short time during which they had two daughters, Linda (of Rosebud, South Dakota) and Lorie (of Olympia, Washington).
Early in life antiques piqued his interest and he was well versed how they interplayed in history, buying and selling them for many years. He had a special love for his nieces and nephews, and when family visited they always left with prized treasures he had selected. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of L.D.S. and an Elder in the Melchizedek Priesthood. He had a kindhearted nature, especially evident to those who sought his help.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Pat, Colleen, Don, Marjorie, Mionne, Jerry, and Michael. He is survived by his two daughters, several grandchildren, his companion dog Sassy, and siblings Tom, Bob, and Julie, several cousins, 32 nieces and nephews and their progeny.
Graveside services will held at 1:00, Thursday, October 4, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.