May 13, 1938 – October 1, 2018

William Lloyd Love of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, October 1, 2018 at his home. Bill was born May 13, 1938 in Chadron, Nebraska, to Henry and Sarah Love. Bill served in the army, and later joined the Beaverton, Oregon police department after graduating from the police academy. The rest of his life was driving Greyhound buses until his retirement in Twin Falls, ID.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He is survived by his wife, Faith Love, children, David, Lori and Jim Love, Lisa, Barry and Melissa. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thanks to his in home health care Vision Hospice, Cornerstone Baptist Church, the Veterans Affairs in Twin Falls, and all of his many loving friends. Memorial services will be held at 4:pm, Friday, October 5th at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: William Lloyd Love
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments