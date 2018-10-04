May 13, 1938 – October 1, 2018
William Lloyd Love of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, October 1, 2018 at his home. Bill was born May 13, 1938 in Chadron, Nebraska, to Henry and Sarah Love. Bill served in the army, and later joined the Beaverton, Oregon police department after graduating from the police academy. The rest of his life was driving Greyhound buses until his retirement in Twin Falls, ID.
He is survived by his wife, Faith Love, children, David, Lori and Jim Love, Lisa, Barry and Melissa. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A special thanks to his in home health care Vision Hospice, Cornerstone Baptist Church, the Veterans Affairs in Twin Falls, and all of his many loving friends. Memorial services will be held at 4:pm, Friday, October 5th at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.