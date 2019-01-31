Obituary: William L Fullmer

January 16, 1937—January 26, 2019
William Lynn Fullmer of Buhl, Idaho passed away on January 26, 2019 at the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Seattle, WA. Born January 16, 1937 to Dick and Arline Fullmer, he was an adventurous person who loved his family, the great outdoors, and classic westerns. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoor enthusiast who spent many weekends in the Sawtooths and the South Hills. Bill primarily lived in southern Idaho graduating from Burley High School in 1955. He then attended the University of Idaho and joined the fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta with his brothers Bob and Jim.
Bill gained expertise in several areas. He helped run the family furniture store in Burley after college, and then joined the Army in 1960 working in Army Intelligence where he met his first wife, Beverly Jean Fisher with whom he had four children. He then moved back to Idaho where he worked in the heating and air conditioning industry as a marketing professional for Luxaire and Westinghouse. When Luxaire sold out, he started his own heating and air conditioning business. Over his career, he also sold real estate, worked as a loan officer for Farmer’s National Bank, and ran his own insurance agency.
He was also a very techie person being one of the first people in the city to own a computer in the late 1970s when he bought a Tandy TRS-80 for the family. Over time, he became somewhat of an expert in computers building several of his own plus many for friends and family. There are not too many 70 to 80 year old people that could guide you step-by-step on how to build a computer, but Bill was one of them. He loved the city of Buhl and being a professional in the community. He was a member of Kiwanis, the Chamber of Commerce, and a reserve police officer for the city for many years.
A graveside service will be held March 22, 2019 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the American Lung Association. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the family’s online guestbook at www.flintofts.com.
Bill was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob (Marylou), Jim (Glenmar), and Roland, sister Shirley Downer (Merrill) and his son Mike. He is survived by his sister Jan McWilliams; daughters Kelly Selzle and Susan Fullmer; his son Jim Fullmer (Suzanne), eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He also had two stepsons Alex and Wil Sinclair he enjoyed raising with his former wife, Paula.
If there were one piece of advice he would pass on to everybody, it would be not to smoke. Toward the end of his life, Bill struggled to breathe as the result of decades of smoking his Marlboros despite not smoking for the last 27 years.
