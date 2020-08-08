Obituary: William J. Powell

“We are all deeply shaped by our early environment: as Wallace Stegner put it,’ the environment a child is exposed to at his susceptible time will cause him to perceive in the shapes of that environment until he dies.’ For me, the indelible image is that of a boy alone on horseback, of the brief green tint of sagebrush in April and the red flowers of the small spiny cactus; of yellow, blue and white blooms on spindly stalks which appear so briefly that if you don’t see them on the right day, you don’t even know they exist; the cottontails and jackrabbits, alkali bees and horned toads, lizards and kangaroo rats and their predators, the hawks and owls; the slinking coyotes who howl all night and the yellow spotted western meadow lark with its unique song; the purple mountains with snow mantles on three horizons and the vast quietude between; it is a unique feeling of solitude and nature and of immense freedom which can never be recaptured.”