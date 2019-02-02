August 22, 1931—January 31, 2019
William Henry Wetzstein born August 22, 1931 to Bernard and Cecilia (Gietzen) Wetzstein in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. He attended school in Mandan, North Dakota and Buhl, Idaho. He married his sweetheart Shirley Pence in 1951 but was quickly drafted by the Selective Service and chose to become part of the United States Marine Corp. He served in the Korean War and has always corrected anyone who called it a “conflict”. He returned to his wife in Buhl, Idaho and worked at Buhl Furniture and Hardware. Eventually, his career led him to Intermountain Gas Company which he retired from after 25 years. To keep busy during his retirement, he worked for the Times-News in advertising.
During his life he enjoyed hunting, float tube fishing, golfing, hot dogs, and generally being outdoors and with his family. This included camping with Bob and Imogene at their various cabins, Aspen Acres, and the Wood River Valley. During retirement he and Shirley wintered in Arizona and enjoyed traveling with their golf friends to various courses.
He was preceded death by his parents, Bernard & Ceceilia Wetzstein, two infant brothers, five sisters, one daughter, Karla Rumsey and one grandchild.
He was survived by his wife, Shirley, his elder brother BJ Wetzstein, his younger sister Theresa Brown, Lynette (Larry) Conway, Kent (Pamela) Wetzstein, Larry Wetzstein, ten grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services for William will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
