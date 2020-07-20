Obituary: William H Buhler

William H. Buhler, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. He was born May 4, 1943 in Montpelier, Idaho to Marguerite Hirschi Buhler and Howard Buhler. Later his family moved to the Bitterroot Valley of Montana where Will graduated from Darby High School. He married Dallas Olson in 1961 and attended college in Montana and then in Seattle, Washington where he received his master’s degree in Microbiology. Eventually they settled in Twin Falls, Idaho with their daughters where Will lived for the remainder of his time. Will and Dallas divorced later in life but remained friends. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and the outdoors and never met a stranger that stayed a stranger for long. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marguerite, his brother, Larry Buhler, and his daughter Lorie Ann Roach. He is survived by his twin brothers Clifford and Clayton Buhler and his sister Mary Dotson. He is also survived by his daughters Angela (Dale) Wilbourn and Amanda (Ryan) Geer and 8 grandchildren: Meghann, Miranda, Kade, Madeline, McKayla, Isaac, Marleigh and Ivan.