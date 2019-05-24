Obituary: William Glenn Radtke

July 12, 1955—May 19, 2019
Twin Falls—William (Bill) G. Radtke, 63 years old of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, with family by his side.
Bill was born July 12, 1955 in Twin Falls, to Jack William Radtke and Doris Cornelison. Later Bill attended Highland High School in Pocatello Idaho and had many adventurous friends.
Bill loved what he did working as a General Contractor. He was involved in building many homes and businesses all across the country. He took pride in his workmanship knowing the quality was flawless. He was very devoted to his customers while he got the job done, a lot of them stayed good friends for many years.
Bill loved the outdoors. He began hunting and fishing at a young age with his grandpa Glenn. As Bill got older he found a new love for lion hunting with his friends and that became his passion for many years. Soon hunting with his son became his real passion and Bill couldn’t wait for the next adventure with his best friend, Tieg.
Bill married Marie Frandsen and had three beautiful kids, Whitney (Nick) Wall of West Haven, Utah, Tiffany Webb of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Tieg (Cassie) Radtke resides in American Falls, Idaho. Bill has nine grandchildren and two sisters. Terry (Raymond) Workman of American Falls, Idaho and Toni (Pat) Kinney of Peoria, Arizona.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents Glenn and Bernice Cornelison, Jack Radtke, Doris Egan, Wayne Egan and son-in-law Chris Webb.
A casual celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Red Lion Hotel 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls, ID.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation either through there website at: www.ifwf.org or Checks can be made out to: Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 2254 Boise, ID 83701.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to the amazing ICU nurses and doctors at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
