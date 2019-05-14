February 25, 1960—May 6, 2019
William “Bill” Glenn Phillips 59, passed away on May 6, 2019. Bill was born in Jerome, Idaho on February 25th 1960 to Alpha and Maudie Phillips.
Bill had one son, Craig (Mollee) Phillips and three granddaughters Madison, Kaylee and Oaklee of Twin Falls, Idaho. Bill is also survived by two brothers, Mike (Patty) of Boise and Joe (Sherry) of Jerome and his best friend Piglet (Dave) and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill always had a passion for the outdoors! He loved to fish, hunt, camp, ride, and golf. Bill was a mastermind when it came to irrigation. He worked at Kimberly Nursery’s for nearly 30 years! Bill was someone to count on, he was reliable and fun to be around. Bill’s love for golf grew over the past few years. He had a membership at Jackpot and loved to meet his cousin Doye (Marge) to golf! Bill loved his granddaughters and always bought very unique gifts for little girls, like BB guns, sporting equipment, star wars toys, tractors, lawn mowers and lots of candy!! Bill was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
In celebration of his life please join us at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on May 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Please bring your favorite food dish, snack or drink to share! There will also be a gathering at his favorite bar, The Pocket, in Twin Falls after the open house/celebration of life at Rosenau’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.