Obituary: William Gerald Coffey

January 31, 1921 – July 31, 2018
On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, William (Bill) Gerald Coffey, loving husband and father of ten children, passed away at the age of 97. Bill was born on January 30,1921 in Colman County, Texas to Ed and Leora Coffey. Early on in his life he joined the US Army Air Corps (US Air Force) and became a pilot serving in WWII. As first lieutenant, Bill piloted over the Himalayan Mountains or “The Hump” as they called it, making the extremely treacherous roundtrip journey 91 times to carry supplies to the Chinese. Later, Bill would go on to run a well drilling business in New Mexico, and a tool company in Idaho among many other endeavors that included farming, mining and drilling. In January of 1962, Bill married Violet, his wife of 56 years. Between the two of them, they would go on to raise 10 children, and become the grandparents of countless grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always in cowboy boots, he was beloved by all with his infectious smile and gregarious personality. Bill had a passion for flying and family as well as a knack for innovation and entrepreneurship in his long life. He loved to learn, and he always stayed up on current events. You could always catch him singing old country songs and telling stories about all the places he’d been and people he’d had the opportunity to meet in his life. As an avid family man, he loved spending time with the kids and taking them water skiing at Lake Powell. Bill was truly unique and undoubtedly impacted many lives, he will be deeply missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, his little brother Ed, and his eldest son William. He is survived by his wife Violet and nine of his children, Edd, Floyd, Terry, Pamela, Helen, Kathy, Darlinda, Evelyn and Kimberly.
A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Richfield, Idaho LDS Church, 11 o’clock a.m.
