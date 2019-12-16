April 20, 1940 -December 10, 2019
BURLEY—William George Craythorn (Bill) left this earthly life on December 10, 2019 at the Country Side Assisted Living in Rupert, Idaho. Bill was born April 20, 1940 to Irvin Bybee and Agnes Leona Moore Craythorn in Heyburn, Idaho. He was the fifth child born into the family of seven. Bill grew up in the Springdale area and graduated from Declo High School in 1959. Bill was called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve in the Northwestern States. After returning, he met the love of his life LaVaughn Christenson while “rodding” main street in Burley. Bill and LaVaughn were married on November 15, 1961 in the Logan, Utah Temple. Their marriage brought four boys to their family. Darrell, Allen, Jeffery, and Chad. Bill was an avid hunter and loved his guns. He was also very safety minded with his guns and taught his boys how to properly clean and safely shoot their guns. Bill bought his first gun when he was 14 years old. He bought a single shot 16-gauge shotgun. Bill enjoyed taking his family and his nephews hunting, fishing and camping.
Bill worked for the Cassia County Highway District from April 1969 to April 2002 when he retired after 33 years of service. Bill also had a small farm for several years near his Springdale home. After retiring from the highway district, Bill worked for Macrea Custom Farming. Bill was a hard worker and had a knack for mechanical work.
Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as an assistant scout master and as the secretary in the young men.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, LaVaughn Christenson Craythorn (Burley, ID), Allen (Anne) Craythorn (Ewe Beach, HI), Jeffery Craythorn (Burley, ID), and daughter-in-law Phyllis Craythorn (Rupert, ID). Bill is also survived by his five grandchildren, Evan Craythorn, Trevor (Ariel) Craythorn, Zachery Craythorn, Ethan Craythorn, and Riley Craythorn. Bill also had two great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his brothers Kenneth (Renon) Craythorn of Heyburn, ID Earl (Barbara) Craythorn of Firth, ID, a sister Anges Lorraine Barnes of Burley, ID, and several brother and sister-in-law’s.
Bill was preceded in death by two sons, Darrel and Chad Craythorn, his parents Irvin and Agnes Craythorn, brothers Edmund and David Craythorn, sisters Barbara Jean Craythorn Christensen and Nadine Craythorn. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Neona Christensen as well as two sister-in-law’s and 2 brothers-in-law’s.
The funeral will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale 1st Ward Building 519 East 200 South Burley, ID with Bishop Jay Christensen officiating. Burial will follow in the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
