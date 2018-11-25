December 3, 1932—November 21, 2018
On the morning of November 21, 2018 our heavenly father called one of the best angels home. Duke was born in Burley, Idaho on December 3rd, 1932, the youngest of six children to William Ernest and Martha Heiner Stimpson. During his youth and teenage years, Duke was active in basketball. He helped his high school team bring home 2 championships. He graduated from Heyburn High School in 1951.
Duke joined the Air Force in 1952 as an airplane mechanic. He always loved working with his hands. In late 1954, he was honorably discharged from the military due to a medical condition. Then he met the love of his life, Ruth, and they got married on March 5, 1956. That same year they welcomed their first child, Curtis. Two years later, in the Spring of 1958, they welcomed their second child together, Kelly. Many years later, in February of 1963, they welcomed their 3rd and final child, Joelle. They enjoyed their time together as a family. They moved to Kimberly together in 1968, where they planted their roots. Duke loved to work on things. When he moved to Kimberly, he worked at the bowling alley and for Cable Vision.
When he retired, he still wanted to work. He got a job at the car wash in Kimberly in the early 2000s. That was his favorite thing to do, aside from his service with the LDS church and being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; 2 children: Kelly Askew of Sun Valley, Idaho and Curtis Stimpson of Helena, Montana; 2 grandchildren: Teya Moses of Kimberly, Idaho and Koti (Hunter) Lanier of Twin Falls, Idaho; and 2 great grandchildren: Adecyn and Axel. He is preceded in his death by his parents, William and Martha, his siblings, one daughter Joelle, and one son in law Vyrl Askew.
Services for Duke will be held at the Hankins Road LDS Church at 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls, Thursday November 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls. Messages of condolence may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
