Obituary: William Floyd (Bill) Armstrong

June 16, 1938 ~ August 2, 2020
William Floyd (Bill) Armstrong, age 82, passed away at his home on August 2, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1938, in Gooding, Idaho, to Forrest and Margaret (Reynolds) Armstrong. He was born with the challenge of a club foot. The doctors told his parents he would never walk, but he was a fighter and at the age of five, he walked out of the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in Richfield, Idaho helping out on the family farm and played for the high school football team, something the doctors said he could never do. Several times during his life he beat the odds when the odds were against him. He put up a hell of a good last fight the last few months, but he just ran out of steam.
After high school he wanted to join the military, but was told he couldn't because of his leg. In 1959 he married Jeanette Allen and together they raised four children. Bill went to night school and learned to weld. He was one of the best welders around and loved tinkering with different metals. He worked in several of the processing plants and feed lots around the area and helped build the first line that packaged McDonald's French Fries. He later owned his own portable welding business and worked on numerous sprinkling systems around the valley. He loved his trade.
It was during the Vietnam War in 1968 that he challenged the recruiter and the U.S. Navy agreed to make him one of theirs. He served 18 months in Vietnam. He was proud of those years and he gave them his best.
He and Jeanette divorced in 1976 and in November 1978 he married Katie Giles. They were married for 38 years when she passed away.
When he retired from welding, he started his own custom hay cutting business. He cut hay up until the last month of his life. When he was in his swather or on the baler, he sat tall and proud and had a smile that could be seen for miles around.
Bill was a great example for anyone who knew him and he had a work ethic that was unmatchable. His motto was, “If you're going to do something and put your name on it, it better be the best you can do.” He was very particular about who he got to help when he needed an extra hand with the hay.
Bill had a sense of humor that never stopped. One time someone broke into his jeep and stole his bowling bag and a 6-pack of beer. He didn't get angry, he just laughed. His comment was, “The dumb SOB doesn't realize he got a left-handed ball and a pair of shoes that are two different sizes.” He loved playing pranks on people and if he gave you a hard time, it was because he liked you.
Bill is survived by his three children, Dawn (Don) Elkington of Greenfield, IN; Karen Adkins of Foristell, MO; and Forrest Armstrong of Boise, ID; three stepchildren, Nancy (Mike) Borchardt of Star, ID; Rob (Bonnie) Giles of Wenatchee, WA; and Rick (Janelle) Giles of Sunnyvale, CA; step-son-in-law, Alex Gonzales of Rupert, ID; 13 Grandchildren, Kevin Fausett, Sharice Adkins, Carrie Adkins, Monica Adkins, Astraiah Armstrong, Alayjah Armstrong, Shannon Gonzales, Damon Gonzales, Matthew (Lacey) Borchardt, Amanda (Dustin) Metzger, Ana Giles, Sophia Giles and Benjamin (Bree) Giles; 7 Great-Grandchildren and his favorite brother Tom (Charlotte) Armstrong, Declo, ID and his faithful furry buddies Scooter & Ringo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Katie, two sisters (Janet & Midge), a stepson (Willy Armstrong), a stepdaughter (Teresa Gonzales) and a grandson (Lyjah Armstrong).
The family will have a Celebration of Life for him at his home (52 E 100 S, Rupert) on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. with military services at 3 p.m. His home was his little piece of Heaven and he loved when family and friends gathered there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
