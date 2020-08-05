Obituary: William Floyd (Bill) Armstrong

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 16, 1938 - August 2, 2020

William Floyd (Bill) Armstrong, age 82, passed away at his home on August 2, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1938, in Gooding, Idaho, to Forrest & Margaret (Reynolds) Armstrong. He was born with the challenge of a club foot. The doctors told his parents he would never walk, but he was a fighter and at the age of five, he walked out of the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in Richfield, Idaho helping out on the family farm and played for the high school football team, something the doctors said he could never do. Several times during his life he beat the odds when the odds were against him. He put up a hell of a good last fight the last few months, but he just ran out of steam.

After high school he wanted to join the military, but was told he couldn’t because of his leg. In 1959 he married Jeanette Allen and together they raised four children. Bill went to night school and learned to weld. He was one of the best welders around and loved tinkering with different metals. He worked in several of the processing plants and feed lots around the area and helped build the first line that packaged McDonald’s French Fries. He later owned his own portable welding business and worked on numerous sprinkling systems around the valley. He loved his trade.