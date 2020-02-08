{{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1931—February 5, 2020

William “Bill” McCoy, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 in Twin Falls, from natural causes at 88 years old.

Bill was born on May 20, 1931 in Jerome, Idaho to William C. McCoy and Bernice A. McCoy. He graduated from Hansen High School in 1949.

He married NaDeane K. Sumner on Dec. 28, 1951 in Elko, Nevada.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954. When he returned to Idaho he farmed in Murtaugh and Jerome for several years, until moving to El Paso, Texas in 1972 for six years. Bill worked for Standard Plumbing for many years until retiring in 1998. During retirement he enjoyed travelling with family and friends. Bill was a faithful member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly, Idaho.

Bill is survived by Michael McCoy of Twin Falls, Idaho, Kelly Nelsen of Boise, Idaho, Todd McCoy of West Linn, Oregon, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Crossroad United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave. Kimberly, Idaho 83341.

