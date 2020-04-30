Obituary: William “Dennis” Rice

July 26, 1948—April 19, 2020
William “Dennis” Rice, 71 passed away April 19, 2020 at his home, in the arms of his son Brett and future daughter in-law Amanda, in Boise, Idaho.
Dennis was born July 26, 1948 to Hyrum William “Bill” and Katherine Rice. He grew up in Burley graduating High School in 1967, the following year 1968 he enlisted in the Navy with his best friend Mark Jensen, they joined in what the Navy called the “Buddy System”. He proudly served his country until he was Honorably Discharged in 1972. Dennis was a proud American who loved his country.
When Dennis married his love Susie he gained a stepson Mickey. He and Susie had two more children Jenny and Brett. With Dennis’s job they were fortunate to travel and live in many places, Virginia, California and Washington before moving back to Idaho where he then worked for Micron Technology, after 30 plus years he eventually retired.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Susie, his Mom, Dad and sister Deniese along with several beloved family members.
Dennis is survived by his daughter Jenny Wade-James, son Brett Rice (Amanda) along with 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, his sister Beverly Smith (Bill), Aunt Shirley and loads of nieces, nephews and cousins all of whom were so very special to him.
Thank you to all who helped take care of him, especially his own personal warrior Amanda. Rest easy Dennis you will forever be in our hearts. There will be no formal service at this time.
