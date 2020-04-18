Obituary: William Charles Borneman

May 5, 1957—April 11, 2020
William (aka Bill) Charles Borneman, 62, a resident of Gooding, Idaho died from a farm accident at the family farm in rural Gooding County.
Bill was born on May 5, 1957 in Quincy, California, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Garms) Borneman. He was raised and educated in Quincy until 1972 when the family moved to Gooding, Idaho. He went to Gooding High School where he became active in FFA and the love and fascination of Gleaner combines began. He graduated from Gooding High School in 1975 and that following summer joined on a custom harvesting crew and fell in love with the Great High Plains region, which he would pursue later in life. He attended and graduated from Eastern Idaho Vo-Tech with a diesel mechanics certificate in 1977. He later went on and worked for various implement dealers in Idaho and Colorado before returning to the family farm to pursue custom harvesting and equipment repair and salvage.
In 1983, Bill met Donna Huber and they were married on June 23, 1984 in Gooding. A year later they began farming and since then they have worked side by side the duration of their marriage. In June of 1989, their daughter Sarah was born and son Robert was born in August 1990. In 1993, they purchased a homestead and grassland in Ransom, Kansas and moved in 1994. This is when Bill began the business of used farm equipment sales. They resided there until 1999 when they bought their Edson, Kansas place. Bill continued with the equipment sales and did small-time custom combining and eventually farming. In 2018, following the passing of his mother, Bill and Donna returned to Gooding to manage the farm.
Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna of Gooding and his daughter, Sarah of Hays, KS and son, Robert of Edson, KS, his sister Kathy Spooner of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, his in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill will be remembered for his collection of Gleaner combines, his thrill of a good auction (and running to get the next bargain), avid High Plains Journal reader, his willingness to help a fellow man, his story telling, and not knowing a stranger.
A celebration of life will be held Labor Day weekend with further details to come.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a Hospice organization of your choice or to plant a tree in remembrance.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
