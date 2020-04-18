Obituary: William Charles Borneman

Bill was born on May 5, 1957 in Quincy, California, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Garms) Borneman. He was raised and educated in Quincy until 1972 when the family moved to Gooding, Idaho. He went to Gooding High School where he became active in FFA and the love and fascination of Gleaner combines began. He graduated from Gooding High School in 1975 and that following summer joined on a custom harvesting crew and fell in love with the Great High Plains region, which he would pursue later in life. He attended and graduated from Eastern Idaho Vo-Tech with a diesel mechanics certificate in 1977. He later went on and worked for various implement dealers in Idaho and Colorado before returning to the family farm to pursue custom harvesting and equipment repair and salvage.