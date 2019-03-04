Obituary: William Boyd Tipton

September 9, 1975—February 26, 2019
Will was born September 9, 1975, to Solman and Deann Lister in Twin Falls Idaho. He leaves behind 10 children, Shaun, Anastasia, Joe, Reba, Eli, Isiah, Kerra, Olivia, Aliyah, Alexander, and 3 Grandchildren, Maylee Debbie Jess, Sophia Fae Jess, Kade Every. Will attended high school in Roy, Utah and was involved in the rodeo as bull rider winning several awards. After graduating from the University of Phoenix he went into business for himself constructing steel buildings. After his business closed, he worked construction, and then the box factory. He retiring in 2017.
In 2014 Will married his love Billie Dee Bailey Tipton of Filer, Idaho who he loved so much. Will loved fishing, hunting, camping, and watching rodeos, country concerts, traveling with his family, and sitting outside at home with his wife and children by the fire. Will is always going to be missed, loved AND forever in our hearts!
