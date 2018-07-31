Obituary: William "Bill" Miller

January 6, 1953 – July 28, 2018
Bill Miller, 65, passed away at home July 28, from complications of colon cancer.
Bill was born in Twin Falls on January 6, 1953, to Fred W. and Willa M. Miller. Bill grew up and received all his schooling in Twin Falls. He was always active in football, baseball, and snow skiing, but as a child he found a love for pole vaulting, practicing in the back yard of his home with standards made of 2”x 2” lumber, and nails to hold the crossbar made of the safety metal bar of the family bunk beds. He practiced for years, eventually, in high school, becoming the Idaho State Champion, and the U. S. Pole Vaulting champion. In 1971 he broke the World Record in the pole vault for his age group. His efforts won him scholarship offers from several universities, and after graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1971 he attended Idaho State University on an athletic scholarship.
After college he worked for a car dealership in Twin, and as a road engineer for a hay hauling company for a short time, then went to work for Donnelly Sporting Goods in Twin Falls where, after 40 years of employment, he retired in 2016.
Bill loved Idaho. He spent countless hours exploring the state, hiking, especially in the Wilderness Areas; camping; and fishing. He was the go-to-guy for any questions of geographic names or locations of mountains, ranges and watersheds. He also loved just to drive around the state sightseeing and learning of her beauties.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Jan (David) Lee of Mesquite, NV, and Seaside, OR; nephew Jon Lee; niece JoDee Lee Ellis; three great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by life-long friend Kurt Kleinkoph. For many years Bill also enjoyed the close friendships of Cindy Broome, Charlie Noble, Dan Montgomery, and cousins Gary Jones, and Brad “Captain Harry” Lewis. The family wishes to thank all of his friends and cousins for the aid and support given during his illness.
In lieu of a funeral service, Bill requested that friends remember him with a toast, and we ask that at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 4th, his many friends, colleagues, and relatives, wherever they are, raise a glass to his memory.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Bill’s name . His cremation has been handled by Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
