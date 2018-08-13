October 7, 1952—August 9, 2018
William (Bill) Michael Davis, age 65, a resident of Camas County passed away on August 9, 2018 at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center, in Boise, Idaho due to complications after heart surgery.
Bill was born on October 7, 1952 in Sun Valley, Idaho to William E. and Roselyn Kohler Davis. Bill started his life in Bellevue, Idaho with his mother who had been widowed prior to Bill’s birth. Bill and his mother moved to Camas County, Idaho after her marriage to Kenneth Peck. Bill was later joined by two half-siblings. Bill attended school in Fairfield and graduated in 1970 from Camas County High School. He then went on to the College of Southern Idaho and the University of Idaho graduating with a BA in Ag Education.
After College, Bill worked seasonally for the U.S. Forest Service and Soldier Mountain Ski Area for several years until the mid-1980’s when he joined his step-father Kenneth working on the family ranch. After Kenneth’s death in 1995, Bill continued to run the ranch on the Camas County prairie.
Bill loved to snow machine, hunt with his dad, brother, and friends. Bill never knew a stranger and he loved to visit with everyone. He was involved in the community in many ways starting with the Camas Conservation District and serving as a Camas County Commissioner for over 12 years. He was also involved in the Wood River RC&D, the WAG Committee, and several other agency groups.
Bill met the love of his life, Opal Arrowsmith Eaton, and they were married on July 1, 1992. Their union brought two teenage step-children into his family. Because he showed them unconditional love and accepted them as his own, they loved him dearly in return.
Bill is survived by: his wife Opal; step-son, Jonathan (Kirsten) Eaton, Bellevue, Idaho; step-daughter, Kelli (Aaron) Fox, Fairfield, Idaho; six grandchildren, Cale Homer, Christopher Eaton, Connor Eaton, Chloe Eaton, Micah Fox, and Emery Fox; sister, Tami (Rick) Peck Potter; nieces Etta Seaman, Courtney (Chad) Waters, Jennifer (JW) Cleveland; and several aunts and uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two step-fathers and his brother Chris.
A memorial service will be held Friday August 17, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Camas County High School Gym. A graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery will follow.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camas County Senior Center or charity of your choice.
