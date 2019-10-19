January 22, 1935—October 11, 2019
William (Bill) McNeil Brady died at his home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born on Jan. 22, 1935 to his parents Edward Bowen Brady and Hester Irene Cowell Brady. Bill grew up in Charleroi, Pennsylvania and spent much of his youth hunting, fishing, and trapping in the mountains of Pennsylvania.
Bill served in the United States Air Force as a munitions specialist for a tour of 4 years. While in the Air Force he met and married his wife of 63 years, Joyce Cossey. They had five children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Bill adored all the new grand babies and treasured watching his family grow. Throughout his life, Bill had many passions; he passed a love of the outdoors to his children. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and family ski weekends at Rotor Run.
In addition to being a father of five, Bill coached several youth baseball and softball teams and will be remembered by many youths in our community. He was an accomplished artist and potter and was well-known in the community for his pieces of artwork. He retired from the U.S. Postal service. Following retirement, he loved spending time at the public library as he was a veracious reader and researcher. In addition to his time at the library, he loved walking the mall, drinking coffee at McDonalds and browsing the aisles at K-Mart and Fred Meyer. He will be loved and missed by his entire family.
He is survived by his children Catherine I. Hunter, Linda M. Hammond, Paul M. Brady, Teresa L. Brady Sperry, and Angela A. Brady, as well as all his grandchildren, great children and family back east.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Hester Brady, and his brother Edward Brady. There will be a private, family celebration of his life. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel
