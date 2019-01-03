Try 1 month for 99¢

June 6, 1953—December 28, 2018

William “Bill” LaVaughn Sturgeon was born June 6, 1953 in Gooding, Idaho. He passed away in his sleep on December 28, 2018 in Jerome, Idaho.

A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 825 E. Ave. B in Jerome on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Viewing at 12 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Shoshone Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: William “Bill” LaVaughn Sturgeon
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments