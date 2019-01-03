June 6, 1953—December 28, 2018
William “Bill” LaVaughn Sturgeon was born June 6, 1953 in Gooding, Idaho. He passed away in his sleep on December 28, 2018 in Jerome, Idaho.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 825 E. Ave. B in Jerome on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Viewing at 12 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Shoshone Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
