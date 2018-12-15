‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ 2 Timothy 4:7
William ‘Bill’ Joseph Pyron passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on December 7, 2018 and departed this world for his heavenly home. Bill’s final hours were spent holding the hand of his wife of 63 years, Eileen, and in the company and fellowship of his lifelong friends Bill and Joan, and other close friends from Hansen Baptist Church of which he was a minister.
Bill was born in Malvern, Arkansas to William Ernest Pyron and Emily Martee (Calley) Pyron. A few years later his beloved sister Martha “Georgia” was born. It was the depression years and Bill’s father made the decision to leave Arkansas for Idaho to join other family members in the potato farming and green bean processing for the J.R. Simplot Company. Bill grew up in and around Hansen and Kimberly with his extended family. After graduating from Twin Falls High School, Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in which he served for 17 years and continued his service for 25 years in the Navy, active duty and reserves. Bill and his family are proud of his 42 years of military service to his country and the experiences and adventures it provided him. His Army experience included teaching prospective troopers parachute skills as well as training young servicemen how to ride and repair their motorcycles.
One of the accomplishments he and his family are particularly proud of occurred in December 1972 when the Apollo 17 Lunar Mission astronauts splashed down from the last manned lunar landing in the Apollo program. Bill was part of Task Force 130 capturing the recovery events through his photography for the Navy and NASA on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. In every aspect, Bill was military through and through. Throughout his life he enjoyed the art of photography taking pictures of beautiful landscapes, seascapes and portraits. When he and Eileen moved with their children to Eureka, California in the early 1970’s, Bill had a photography studio which brought him many fun exploits working with high school senior portraits and nervous brides. Bill enjoyed being the ‘official photographer’ for many family gatherings and especially taking photos of his granddaughters Megan, Ingrid and Alison and grandson Andrew.
Bill and Eileen moved back to Hansen in 1989 to take care of aging family members for whom he cared deeply. Eventually Bill heard the call to full-time Christian service in 2006. The ministry is not something a man chooses. The building of a new church begins with a God-called man and Bill felt the call strongly along with others in the community of Hansen. He was ordained and licensed on August 14, 2011 as a Southern Baptist Pastor. Bill helped establish the Hansen Baptist Fellowship Church turning his retirement years to the pastorate and following Jesus’ call to “…build my church” (Matt. 16:18). It was during this time that the extended ministries were started in Hansen including a food bank, clothes closet, and shut-in ministry.
He offered his chaplain services to the American Legion Post #7 and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital where he felt Veterans should have a chaplain who had been in their shoes. One of Bill’s favorite hymns, ‘I am the Bread of Life’, embodies his mission of Christian service. Bill also enjoyed going to thrift stores and flea markets with Eileen and their best friends Bill and Joan, where he loved looking for camera equipment and tools to use in his wood working activities.
Surviving are his wife Eileen, four children: Nannette Pyron of Pullman, WA; Sanford (Thomas) Pyron of Eureka, CA; Michelle (Roger) Shield of Hickory, N.C.; and RaNae (Al) Mathias of Vista, CA. Four grandchildren: Megan (Jonathan) Davis, Ingrid (Richard) Galloway, Alison (David) Bambauer, and Andrew “Andy” Mathias; three great-grandchildren; Alexander and Aurora Davis and Mona Galloway; sister Georgia Rich, nephew Steven Rich and niece Diane Rich, San Diego, CA; and special friends Bill and Joan Carson. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends may call on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 5 – 7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Private Interment will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
Into your hands O Lord, we entrust your servant Bill. A sheep of your own fold, a lamb of your own flock, a sinner of your own redeeming. Receive him into the rest of everlasting peace, and into the company of the saints where sorrow and pain are no more, but life everlasting.
