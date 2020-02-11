April 19, 1927 ~ February 6, 2020
William Andrew “Bill” Jackson Jr, 92, passed at home in Jerome, ID surrounded by his family on February 6, 2020.
Bill was born on the April 19, 1927 in Butte, Montana to William and Leontine Jackson. He married his sweetheart, Carol Jackson, in 1949. He worked as a logger in Idaho, a truck driver on the Alaskan Pipeline, and later as an independent trucking contractor well into his late sixties. He was an avid fisherman, skilled pool player, excellent marksman and hunter. He enjoyed tying flies, drinking “cappacino’s”, playing solitaire, and watching boxing in his spare time.
He is survived by his two sons, Bud (Kearon) Jackson and Jim (Arlene) Jackson; sister, Darlene Irving; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jackson; and granddaughter, Kenya Lafaye Jackson.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome.
A special thank you to Visions Hospice and the Bible Baptist Church in Jerome for their loving care and support. Also, thank you to Farnsworth Mortuary for all of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
