August 21, 1944—November 1, 2019
William (Bill) Howard Nichols, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 1, 2019. Bill was born in Rupert, Idaho, on Aug. 21, 1944, to William and Eva Nichols. Bill is survived by his wife Kathy, his children Russell, Angie, and Brad, his five siblings, and his five grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held, Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bill Nichols Memorial Fund at any First Federal Savings Bank.
