Obituary: William (Bill) Edwin Wegener

February 15, 1927—December 18, 2018
William (Bill) Edwin Wegener, 91, died December 18, 2018, while snow birding in Salton City, California. He was doing one of his favorite things, taking a bike ride, when he was struck by a car.
Bill was born in 1927 to Louis F. and Grace M. Wegener in Buhl, Idaho.
He attended Syringa grade school for 8 years, graduating as salutatorian in a class of 2. We suspect he might have been valedictorian, but second best in a class of two made a better story. He enjoyed football, track and working at Wyatt Hardware during his Buhl High School years.
His senior year was interrupted by a stint in the Navy near the end of World War II as a sonar operator and maintenance technician. After his discharge, Bill attended Albion Normal, Linfield and Colorado A & M colleges. He had good memories of working for logging companies in Oregon and Washington during summer vacations. He ran out of money after two and one-half years in school, returned to Buhl and married Naidene Waldron, from Malad, Idaho, who he had met at Albion.
Most of his working years were at Nampa International Harvester (7 years), and Boise International (27 years) as parts manager.
When International Harvester reorganized, he ran a truck shop for his old International Harvester dealer and friend, Jim O’Neill, in Elgin, Oregon. Bill and Naidene had a cozy home on Phillip’s Creek and enjoyed five years there before returning to their place south of Boise to farm a little and golf a little.
They moved back to Buhl in 1995 to be close to family. They enjoyed over 22 years wintering in Salton City, California. Bill will be remembered for his calm and relaxed personality. He loved hunting, fishing, and four wheeling, but he was never in a hurry. He had such a quick wit and great sense of humor and is greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Naidene, and sister, Mary Lou Atkins. He is survived by his sons William Louis Wegener (Kim) and James Edwin Wegener; daughter Kelle Wegener and her sons Andrew M. Myshin and Michael D. Myshin; and nephews Tom Skeem (Jill) and Rob Atkins (Laurie).
In lieu of flowers, the family believes Bill would appreciate donations to the Idaho Humane Society, the Gooding Animal Rescue – from whence his dear pup Sadie was rescued, or the Buhl Senior Center. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m.at the Moon Glo Village Clubhouse located at 910N 1450E, Buhl, ID. Lunch will be provided.
