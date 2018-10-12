Obituary: William (Bill) Charles Rupert

March 8, 1941 – October 5, 2018
William (Bill) Charles Rupert, 77, of Twin Falls passed away Friday, October 05, 2018 from a long illness.
Bill was born March 08, 1941 to William and Aileen Rupert of Tacoma, WA. Bill graduated from Tacoma High and was active in all sports. Bill attended the University of Washington where he earned his Bachelor of Art in marketing. Over the next 25 years Bill worked for General Mills, Gillette, Southland Corp, and other large national companies progressing in his management skills in marketing and sales. Bill lived and traveled to many cities and states across the nation. He ultimately moved to Santa Rosa, CA where he met and married Linda Renee Carlstedt on April 17, 1990 in Maui, HI.
In late 1990 Bill and Linda embarked on a new career that took them to Phoenix, AZ. For 5 years Bill and Linda owned and operated Galaxy Video in Phoenix, AZ. In 1996 they sold this business and Bill became very active and successful in Real Estate in the Scottsdale area. Their large circle of friends enjoyed the hospitality and laughter that Bill always welcomed his friends and acquaintances.
Ready for another challenge and change of scenery Bill and Linda bought an older custom home in Kimberly, ID in 2005 where they spent two years remodeling and evolving this large home to another gathering place of family, friends, and laughter. Bill was a talented “handyman” and was responsible for much of the tile work and custom upgrades to this home.
They traveled to Italy and Costa Rica three times loving the people and the culture of this wonderful Latin American country. They had numerous travels around the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Bill and Linda loved camping and the outdoors. He loved sharing quiet evenings with family and friends and enjoying the beauty of nature. Bill enjoyed tennis, golf and music.
Bill was greeted in heaven by his parents, his in-laws and his beloved pet Brande. Those left loving him is Linda, his wife of 28 years, of Twin Falls; son Darren (Lisa) Rupert of Eatonville, WA; daughter, Adriane (Will) Wagner of Kent, WA; Christina (Tony) Schwartz of Big Bear, CA; stepson Brian Rodriguez of Reno, NV; stepson Carlos Rodriguez of Honolulu, HI; 3 grandchildren, Mariah of Puyallup, WA; Ashton of Puyallup, WA; and Drake of Tacoma, WA; along with many other family members, cousins and friends.
Bill was a lover of animals and always had a canine at his side. Calli was his faithful companion.
He was a loving husband, a caring father and a true and faithful friend. Bill was an amazing man. He will be missed every day by those who knew and loved him.
A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Twin Falls Humane Society.
