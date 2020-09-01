Obituary: Willard Kent Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 6, 1938 – August. 21, 2020

Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Willard ‘Kent’ Smith, also known by Smitty, peacefully went to heaven Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello, Idaho. Kent was born Sept. 6, 1938 to Bernice Drake and Thomas Martin Smith in Ogden, Utah. He was an only child.

Kent grew up in Twin Falls and Burley, Idaho. He attended the Burley school system. He played basketball and ran track. He enjoyed driving in the harvest during his school days. His love for driving truck follow him through his life careers.

Kent joined the Us Air Force Reserve, where he drove fire truck, when attending training days at Boise, Idaho.

He was married to Cherry Mae Ashby and when they lived in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kent worked as the Manager in the used furniture department for Tate Furniture. They moved back to Burley went on and had 8 children.

In Kent’s life time he drove truck for many people from cattle truck to driving for Buzz McCustion hauling milk. While Kent was driving milk truck, his kids enjoyed getting to ride with Dad in the truck. For quite a few years he worked at Amalgamated Sugar and Del Monte. His love for trucks brought him to work for Kerry Bowen as a farm mechanic.