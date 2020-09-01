Obituary: Willard Kent Smith

September 6, 1938 – August. 21, 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Willard ‘Kent’ Smith, also known by Smitty, peacefully went to heaven Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello, Idaho. Kent was born Sept. 6, 1938 to Bernice Drake and Thomas Martin Smith in Ogden, Utah. He was an only child.
Kent grew up in Twin Falls and Burley, Idaho. He attended the Burley school system. He played basketball and ran track. He enjoyed driving in the harvest during his school days. His love for driving truck follow him through his life careers.
Kent joined the Us Air Force Reserve, where he drove fire truck, when attending training days at Boise, Idaho.
He was married to Cherry Mae Ashby and when they lived in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kent worked as the Manager in the used furniture department for Tate Furniture. They moved back to Burley went on and had 8 children.
In Kent’s life time he drove truck for many people from cattle truck to driving for Buzz McCustion hauling milk. While Kent was driving milk truck, his kids enjoyed getting to ride with Dad in the truck. For quite a few years he worked at Amalgamated Sugar and Del Monte. His love for trucks brought him to work for Kerry Bowen as a farm mechanic.
Kent rode alongside some of his family in the Cassia County Posse. He was a volunteer for the Rupert Fire Department and Participated in Chariot races with his brother-in-law, Herb Ashby and Uncle James Poulton. His love for horses got him the job of maintenance at the Cassia County Fair Grounds race track.
Later in life Kent married Charlotte Prewitt Plaster. Their marriage was solemnized at the Twin Falls, Temple on Aug 20, 2011. They have enjoyed going to PBR rodeos, being a member of the Mount Harrison Snowmobile Club and camping with family. They currently reside in Burley Idaho.
Kent adored his children and grandchildren enjoyed attending their dance recitals and sporting events. He loved to hunt deer and elk, enjoyed working with his hands, serving various callings as a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Bernice Drake Rose and Thomas Martin Smith: grandson Cody Ty Gold, step great daughter Faith Lynn Prewitt.
Kent is survived by his wife, Charlotte: his 8 children: Kennie Mae Gold, Willard (Kristine) Smith, Carrie Ann (Tom) Smith, Brad (Tina) Smith, Warren (Shelly) Smith, Wendi Murphy, Terril (Wendy) Smith, Meagan (Mitch) Twiss. 5 Step Children: Arlen (Terry) Prewitt, Laura (Stewart) Stanger, Tony (Jody) Prewitt, John Plaster, Kelly Plaster. Combined Kent has 33 Grandchildren and 33 Great Grandchildren.A viewing will be held at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert on Thursday Aug 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM.
A memorial graveside service was held at 11:00 AM on Friday Aug 28, 2020, with Bishop Willie Heward presiding at the View Cemetery 600 E. 600 S. Burley, Idaho.
