Obituary: Willadine “Willie” Messner

September 17, 1928—March 3, 2020

Willadine “Willie” Messner, 91, went to be with her Lord, husband and parents on March 3, 2020, at Overland Senior Center.

Willie was born on September 17, 1928, in Spokane, WA the daughter of Albert and Eleanor Wegner. She married Leroy Paul Messner on January 17, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They farmed and ranched south of Kimberly, ID until the fall of 1988 at which time they moved to Twin Falls, ID.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Willie graduated from Twin Falls Business College in 1960. After graduating she went to work for Syringa/Sierra Life Insurance helping them set up their data processing. Willie relished in trying new recipes, sewing, growing beautiful roses and flowers and taking care of family. Willie is survived by her children Robert E. (Shirlene) Messner, Sharlot A. (Phillip) Baker; and Darl R. (Coralyn/Corky) Messner; as well as her siblings: Frank Wegner, Arlene Breshears, Daniel Wegner, Sharon Rowlands, Adrian Wegner and Samuel Wegner, and sister-in-law Mary Bolton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Barry Messner, Shawna (Jack) Hilliard-Bobango, Lance Hilliard, Shane Hilliard, Loren (Tracy) Hilliard, Sean (Sarah) Messner, Joleen (Brandon) Hall, and Kaleen (Jason) Hanna, as well as 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.