Obituary: Willadine “Willie” Messner

September 17, 1928—March 3, 2020
Willadine “Willie” Messner, 91, went to be with her Lord, husband and parents on March 3, 2020, at Overland Senior Center.
Willie was born on September 17, 1928, in Spokane, WA the daughter of Albert and Eleanor Wegner. She married Leroy Paul Messner on January 17, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They farmed and ranched south of Kimberly, ID until the fall of 1988 at which time they moved to Twin Falls, ID.
Willie graduated from Twin Falls Business College in 1960. After graduating she went to work for Syringa/Sierra Life Insurance helping them set up their data processing. Willie relished in trying new recipes, sewing, growing beautiful roses and flowers and taking care of family. Willie is survived by her children Robert E. (Shirlene) Messner, Sharlot A. (Phillip) Baker; and Darl R. (Coralyn/Corky) Messner; as well as her siblings: Frank Wegner, Arlene Breshears, Daniel Wegner, Sharon Rowlands, Adrian Wegner and Samuel Wegner, and sister-in-law Mary Bolton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Barry Messner, Shawna (Jack) Hilliard-Bobango, Lance Hilliard, Shane Hilliard, Loren (Tracy) Hilliard, Sean (Sarah) Messner, Joleen (Brandon) Hall, and Kaleen (Jason) Hanna, as well as 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Willie’s life will be held at the graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Paul Jordan officiating.
Services are under the direction of Preston Flanary and staff at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”, Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Willie’s name to Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls, The Peregrine Fund World Center for Birds of Prey, or a charity of your choice.
