Obituary: Wilbur "Bud" Hill

Bud and Bernyce (Musser) Hatfield were married in 1962 and had a fairytale marriage until Bernyce’s passing in 2007. He treated Bernyce like a princess and made all her dreams come true on a little farm with a quaint lava rock home ensconced in pine trees and flowers. Over the years, Bud became the father of Bernyce’s only son, Max Hatfield, and grandpa to Tiffany (Hatfield) Fraser and Kimberley Hatfield. He is great grandpa to Max Fraser and Sean Fraser. He brought a sense of family to all of their lives.

As the oldest child in the Hill family, Bud was the anchor and mentor of his brothers and sisters and their children. So many people referred to him as “Uncle Bud” that it would take a special edition of the paper to list them all. Bud always mentored by his serene kindness and example, but never by dictate or imperative. His endless patience and kindness were known throughout the community. He was a meticulous farmer and steward of the land. No obituary would be complete without mentioning his nephew John “Bart” Hill who took over his farm when he retired. Bart farmed his land for 30 years and became a large successful farm operator and owner himself. Another important person in Bud and Bernyce’s life was Loretta Shriver who helped care for both Bud and Bernyce and their home for over 30 years. She really became part of the family.