November 22, 1936—October 22, 2019
Wilbert Leon Caddy SR. passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Countryside care and rehab in Rupert Idaho. Wilbert was born on Nov. 22, 1936 to Ellen and Otha Caddy in Grayson, Oklahoma. He spent most of his childhood in Preston Oklahoma. After graduating from Wheatley High School in Beggs, Oklahoma. He then served in the Army National Guard for four years before attending college at Langston University where he was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha. He graduated in 1963 from Langston with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Science. He then continued to work at the University as an Admissions counselor. He married Will Alma (Ellis) Caddy in 1965 and accepted a job with Farm Home Administration (FHA) in 1965, and moved with his wife and family to Blackfoot Idaho. Wilbert and his wife and children then moved to Rupert Idaho in 1967 where he continued his career with FHA for 29 years before retiring.
Wilbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and farming. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rupert where he served as a Deacon. He loved sports and enjoyed watching Football, Basketball and Baseball throughout his life. He loved telling stories about his time on the football team in high school and college. He also had many good fishing and hunting stories. He served on numerous committees and participated in various service groups throughout his life. He particularly enjoyed serving on the Board of Minidoka Soil and Water Conservation District.
Wilbert is survived by his wife Will Alma Caddy, children Cynthia, Wilbert Jr. (Lisa), Clifford, Donnie, and Tracy Caddy; his grandchildren, Trei and Tiara Caddy; his sisters Melba (Maurice) Jackson, Diana (Reginald) Terry and Brother Kenneth (Robyne) Caddy; many nieces and nephews, relatives, church family and former co-workers.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Ellen and Otha Caddy, three sisters Mae Francis Day, Brenda Caddy, Carolyn Caddy and four Brothers Charles Edward, James, Charlie and Otha Jr. Caddy. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2020 at the Pine Street Christian Church, located at 762 E Pine Street, Tulsa Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
