Obituary: Wesley Ralph Startin

August 5, 1942 – August 6, 2018
Longtime Twin Falls resident Wesley Ralph Startin passed away August 6, 2018, in Boise after an extended illness. He had just celebrated his 76th birthday with his family the day before.
Wes was born August 5, 1942, in Ogden, Utah, the second child of Elmer and Katherine (Neiwert) Startin. As a young boy he moved with his family to Burley. where he attended local schools. He graduated from Burley High School in 1960. An accomplished guitarist, during much of the 1960s Wes toured with bands throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Shortly after graduating from Idaho State University in 1966, Wes married Diana Thomas in Rupert and moved to Twin Falls the following year. Wes spent his early professional career in the banking and sales industries, and also served in the Idaho Army National Guard. In 1975, Wes became the agent and managing partner for Kevan-Startin Insurance in Kimberly, a position he held until the business closed 11 years later. After a few years as an independent insurance agent, Wes joined Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s Twin Falls office in 1990 and worked there until his 2015 retirement.
An avid golfer most of his adult life, Wes was a fixture at Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course for decades. Weather permitting – and sometimes not – he played several times a week and frequently competed in tournaments both locally and regionally. A true student of the game, during his downtime Wes was often content to watch golf on TV. Especially during his later years, the Golf Channel was rarely off in his home.
Wes is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana Startin of Meridian; his brother, Duane (Liz) Startin of Broadway, Va.; his children, W. Lane Startin of Boise and Randee (Chancey) Startin-Hall of Portland, Ore.; as well as his three granddaughters, Evelyn Ruth Startin, Parker Katherine Hall and Michael Renee Hall.
Wes will be remembered for his professionalism, his generosity, his sharp wit and his sense of humor. Wes probably didn’t invent the “dad joke,” but he certainly perfected it.
Per Wes’ request, there will be no services. However, his family encourages those who knew him to remember him as they see fit.
