Obituary: Wendy Kay Nielsen

May 26, 1969—October 25, 2018
Wendy Kay Nielsen passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 25, 2018, in Buhl, Idaho, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 26, 1969, to Charlie Swearingen and Cindy Tortel in Gooding, Idaho. Wendy lived and resided in many places where she held many different positions in several career callings. But her job with Mr. Postman brought her to the love of her life, Steven Nielsen. Steven and Wendy were married for almost 26 years, and they raised four beautiful children.
Wendy’s first calling in life was to be a mother; she always expressed how proud she was of each of her children. The love she had for each of them was enormous and unconditional.
Wendy dedicated her life to the Lord in many ways; serving him in participating as a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls and leader for the children’s ministry with her favorite program LOGOS. Along with raising her own children, Wendy felt called to teach as a loving influence in children’s lives at Lincoln Elementary for many years.
Wendy was known for her love of all animals. She ran what she called a ‘hobby farm’ including many animals but her favorites were her chickens, horses, goats and Scottish Highlanders.
Wendy is survived by her husband Steven Nielsen, her children Nickolas Sharp (Jordan), Zackery Sharp (Amanda), Bailey Allred (Anthony), and Benjamin Nielsen; her grandmother Dorothy Swearingen, her parents, Cindy Tortel (Errow), Charlie Swearingen (Connie), and siblings Tim Swearingen (Sophie), Jessica McCall (Don), Sarah Nelson (Don), Colter Swearingen (Melissa) and Gage Swearingen; grandchildren Aubree, Declan, Waylon, and Oliver with many numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Dains, and her maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
After being diagnosed on Nov. 23, 2017, Wendy took on the battle of stage-four metastatic breast cancer. Even while she went through multiple surgeries, treatments of radiation and chemotherapy, and unseen progression of the cancer, you never saw Wendy without a smile on her face. She faced this horrible situation placed upon her and took it in stride, her faith never wavering, only growing stronger. Her family loved and supported her through each turn of events. The hospitals were always full of what we called ‘Wendy’s Tribe.” Friends, family, and loved ones always filled the hospitals, treatment centers, and waiting rooms. She fought with all she had until the day the Lord freed her of this disease.
Wendy loved her family with a passion that will go on for the rest of time. They all will feel her fierce love all the way from heaven, and there will never be a day that goes by that they all won’t feel that. She was always the first person to greet you with a hug and her beautiful smile. She had a way of making you feel at home and welcome even if you weren’t family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16 at The First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, the family requests people remember Wendy with a message at serenityfuneralchapel.com/notices/Wendy-Nielsen. Donations may be made at First Federal in Twin Falls to the Wendy Kay Benefit Fund.
