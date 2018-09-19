Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Obituary: Wayne L. Bluemer

September 16, 1932 – September 18, 2018

Our precious husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather, Wayne Bluemer, passed into the arms of Jesus on September 18, 2018. He was a rascal right until the end and went on his own time and in his own way. Wayne was born on September 16, 1932 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Wayne moved to Richfield, Idaho in 1938 with his parents, Clarence and Elva Bluemer, and his 4 sisters, Betty (AJ Jones), Helen (Lloyd Maestas), Alice (Alvin Keller), Sharon (Mark Hall) and his brother, Warren (Francis Bluemer).

When he was 17 he entered the Navy and served our Country for over 2 years, but then a beautiful young woman named Jeanne stole his heart and they were married within 10 days of their first official date.

Wayne and Jeanne raised their three girls, Shannon (Tom Barnes), Colleen (Reed Crozier) and Jodie Lindsay in Jerome. Wayne worked for Mtn. Bell for 12 years, farmed north of Jerome for 24 years, and owned and operated Baskin Robbins in Twin Falls for 18 years.

Wayne is survived by his sweet wife Jeanne of 65 years and his three amazing daughters. Wayne was blessed with 8 grandkids, 19 great grandkids and one great-great grandchild. We will miss him so much, but know he is finally resting and breathing peacefully in Jesus’ arms.

We wish to thank ALL the angels that took care of him at Hospice Visions and Creekside Care center. A vigil will be held on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm beginning with a Rosary, followed by the Vigil service at 7:00 pm at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am, Monday, September 24, 2018, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Capstone Missions to honor Wayne’s memory. You can visit their website at www.capstonemissions.org or mail your donation to P.O. Box 561 Jerome, ID 83338.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Wayne L. Bluemer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments