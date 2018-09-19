Obituary: Wayne L. Bluemer

September 16, 1932 – September 18, 2018
Our precious husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather, Wayne Bluemer, passed into the arms of Jesus on September 18, 2018. He was a rascal right until the end and went on his own time and in his own way. Wayne was born on September 16, 1932 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Wayne moved to Richfield, Idaho in 1938 with his parents, Clarence and Elva Bluemer, and his 4 sisters, Betty (AJ Jones), Helen (Lloyd Maestas), Alice (Alvin Keller), Sharon (Mark Hall) and his brother, Warren (Francis Bluemer).
When he was 17 he entered the Navy and served our Country for over 2 years, but then a beautiful young woman named Jeanne stole his heart and they were married within 10 days of their first official date.
Wayne and Jeanne raised their three girls, Shannon (Tom Barnes), Colleen (Reed Crozier) and Jodie Lindsay in Jerome. Wayne worked for Mtn. Bell for 12 years, farmed north of Jerome for 24 years, and owned and operated Baskin Robbins in Twin Falls for 18 years.
Wayne is survived by his sweet wife Jeanne of 65 years and his three amazing daughters. Wayne was blessed with 8 grandkids, 19 great grandkids and one great-great grandchild. We will miss him so much, but know he is finally resting and breathing peacefully in Jesus’ arms.
We wish to thank ALL the angels that took care of him at Hospice Visions and Creekside Care center. A vigil will be held on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm beginning with a Rosary, followed by the Vigil service at 7:00 pm at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am, Monday, September 24, 2018, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Capstone Missions to honor Wayne’s memory. You can visit their website at www.capstonemissions.org or mail your donation to P.O. Box 561 Jerome, ID 83338.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.