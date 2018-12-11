September 6, 1957 - December 8, 2018
BURLEY – Wayne Jay Green, a 61 year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2018 in Burley, Idaho.
Wayne was born on September 6, 1957, in Rupert Idaho, the fifth of six children born to Derald Lorenzo and Marie Blacker Green.
He was raised in Paul and enjoyed playing the piano, trumpet, and guitar. During his high school years he played the trumpet, and, was selected to be the drum major for the Minico High School Band. He graduated from Minico High School in 1975.
Wayne attended Ricks College in 1975 before leaving to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Ohio Cleveland Mission, from 1976-1978. During his mission, he toured with a group of elders that sang and played guitar. Following his mission, he returned to Ricks College. Wayne worked in the credit and financial sectors during his occupational life, which gave him the opportunity to work for several financial institutions.
He married Heidi Jayne Miskin on June 2, 1979. They were later divorced. He is survived by his four sons, Brett (Brittney) Green, Travis (Robyn) Green, Brandon Green, and Trevor Green; his siblings, Robert (Elizabeth) Green, Diana (Larry) Haggerty, David (Elaine) Green , and Donna (David) Jex; and 8 grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie; and brother, Stephen.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St. in Burley. Friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Paul Cemetery.
