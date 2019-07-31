March 26, 1933—July 29, 2019
Wayne John Ottersberg, 86, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father passed away July 29, 2019 at his home in Twin Falls Idaho from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Wayne was born March 26, 1933, in Upland, Nebraska to John Ottersberg and Louise Ortgiesen. He and his family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1947 and he graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1951. He met the love of his life, Shirley Peterson and they were married September 28, 1955.
Wayne lived to serve others and his family. He was parts man extraordinaire, — getting farm equipment parts to farmers to keep them going day and night. He later became a salesman, a position he held until well into his 80’s. In his spare time he enjoyed trying to find the best deal possible. He loved hunting and fishing in the Idaho outdoors with his sons and grandsons as well as restoring and driving his 1924 Ford Model T. Nothing was more important to Wayne than family, as he reminded us last week, “love one another, take care of your family, family is everything.”
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife Shirley; his sister Vall Gene (Leonard) Mills of Twin Falls; his six children: Debbie (Ryan) Moore of Twin Falls, Brenda (Dallas) Clinger of American Falls, Pam (Rich) Bevan of Meridian, Doug (Andrea) of Twin Falls, David (Laurie) of Twin Falls, and Lori (Dave) King of Sandy, Utah, 26 grandchildren and 33 great-grand-children and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise; sisters, Erma Devers and Dorothy Howard and his grandson, Cody Wayne Ottersberg.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, from 6 to 8 p.m., and also on Saturday, August 3 from noon to 1 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will follow with internment at Sunset Memorial. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
