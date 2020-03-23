Obituary: Wayne H. Thornock

December 13, 1926 ~ March 22, 2020

Wayne H. Thornock, age 93, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Wayne was born on December 13, 1926 in Emmett, Idaho and grew up on the family farm with his mother, father, and brother, Verl. Dad reminisced fondly about growing up on the farm and remembered good times fishing, trapping, and working. He loved hard work and felt that it made the measure of a man, and he instilled this appreciation in his children and grandchildren.

After graduating from high school, Wayne served a mission in the Netherlands from 1947-1950, and served in the Navy for 4 years from 1950-1954 during the Korean War.

He married his first wife, Jeanette, in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1951, and together they chose to have a large family. They enjoyed raising their children in both Emmett and Gooding, Idaho. He spoke of his children with pride and said, “They came into our home with all the love we could give. Other things may have been in short supply, but the love was not.” Wayne loved gardening, hunting and fishing, and raising his large flock of children. After the loss of his first wife in 1977, Wayne married his current wife, Geraldine Camp, on May 13, 1978, and welcomed three stepchildren to the family.

