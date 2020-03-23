Obituary: Wayne H. Thornock

December 13, 1926 ~ March 22, 2020
Wayne H. Thornock, age 93, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Wayne was born on December 13, 1926 in Emmett, Idaho and grew up on the family farm with his mother, father, and brother, Verl. Dad reminisced fondly about growing up on the farm and remembered good times fishing, trapping, and working. He loved hard work and felt that it made the measure of a man, and he instilled this appreciation in his children and grandchildren.
After graduating from high school, Wayne served a mission in the Netherlands from 1947-1950, and served in the Navy for 4 years from 1950-1954 during the Korean War.
He married his first wife, Jeanette, in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1951, and together they chose to have a large family. They enjoyed raising their children in both Emmett and Gooding, Idaho. He spoke of his children with pride and said, “They came into our home with all the love we could give. Other things may have been in short supply, but the love was not.” Wayne loved gardening, hunting and fishing, and raising his large flock of children. After the loss of his first wife in 1977, Wayne married his current wife, Geraldine Camp, on May 13, 1978, and welcomed three stepchildren to the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne has a strong testimony of the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wayne and Jeri steadfastly served three missions in the Suriname, Trinidad Tobago Mission, the Temple Square Mission, and the Boise, Idaho Mission. They also served together as ordinance workers in both the Boise Idaho Temple, and the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Vernan David Thornock and Femina Ruth Hale; his brother, Verl; his first wife, Jeanette Rich; his daughters, Spring and Vonda Cobb, and great grandson, Porter Liddell. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his children, Rich (Jodi), Clay (Chris), Zurl (Sharon), Lorraine (Rick) Dedrickson, Nadine (Alan) Koyle, Kathy Shaver, Tracy (Denise) Shaver, Melody, Rex (Bonnie), Joy (Jim) Jones, and Wendy (Dave) Barker. He leaves a strong posterity of 44 grandchildren and 110 great grandchildren and counting.
Daddy always had a sweet sense of humor. A few days ago, Wayne was asked by visitors if he was worried about catching any viruses. His humorous retort was, “I am too slow to catch anything.”
A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho. A Celebration of Wayne’s Life, for all family and friends, will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.