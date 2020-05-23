Obituary: Warren H. Wallace
0 entries

Obituary: Warren H. Wallace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

August 2, 1925—April 17, 2020

Warren H. Wallace, 94, of Twin Falls, passed peacefully into the arms of Heaven at home in his sleep on April 17, 2020.

Magic Valley Universal Unitarian Fellowship is hosting a memorial for Warren on the internet, through Zoom, Monday, May 25 at 3 p.m. (Please see Warren’s webpage for further information.)

Arrangements for Warren are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Private Inurnment will be held at Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Wallace’s memory to HOSPICE VISIONS. Please send donations c/o Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Warren’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News