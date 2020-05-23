Obituary: Warren H. Wallace

August 2, 1925—April 17, 2020
Warren H. Wallace, 94, of Twin Falls, passed peacefully into the arms of Heaven at home in his sleep on April 17, 2020.
Magic Valley Universal Unitarian Fellowship is hosting a memorial for Warren on the internet, through Zoom, Monday, May 25 at 3 p.m. (Please see Warren’s webpage for further information.)
Arrangements for Warren are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Private Inurnment will be held at Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Wallace’s memory to HOSPICE VISIONS. Please send donations c/o Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Warren’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.