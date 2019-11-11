October 4, 1942—October 28, 2019
Warren H. Cawelti Jr., 77, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 peacefully at his home after a short, valiant battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by loved ones. He remained optimistic and lived one day at a time. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him.
Warren was born October 4, 1942, in Long Beach, California to Warren H. Cawelti and Camille B. Shutt. The family moved to Vista, California when Warren was two years old. At the age of three his mother remarried and they moved to Montana for a year before resettling in Vista, California. Warren’s first year of school was spent in a Catholic school. Later he attended the Vista School District where he attended elementary school and graduated from Vista High School in May 1961. Growing up Warren loved the outdoors, riding his bike to and from Long Beach, hiking, hunting and helping in the avocado orchard on his great grandparents’ place.
After graduation, Warren tried a few odd jobs in California and Oregon before he decided to join the military because no one would hire him due to lack of military service. He joined the United States Air Force in January 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was stationed at the Mt. Home AFB, Mt. Home, Idaho, Sewart AFB in Smyrna, Tennessee, and served one TDY at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska. Warren received an Honorable Discharge in October 1966 after four years and nine months of service.
While Warren was stationed at Mt. Home AFB, a friend introduced him to Darlene Patterson of Eagle, Idaho. They dated briefly and wed in March 1964. A son Perry (1965) and daughter Monica (1970) were a blessed result of this union.
After his service, Warren worked at a trailer factory in Boise, Idaho for a short time. In April 1968, he began a 39-year career with the Idaho Power Company. The family lived at several sites along the southern section of the Snake River before moving to the Hagerman Valley in 1977, where they raised their family.
Warren instilled in his children to work hard in life to achieve their goals. He passed on his strong work ethic, that safety was always number one, and a firm handshake spoke volumes about a person’s character. Warren was very involved and supportive of the many activities his children participated in: Boy Scout activities, especially the white-water rafting trip on the Salmon River, hunting and fishing with Perry, watching many football games and other sports, 4-H projects, dance recitals and cheerleading with Monica.
Warren loved his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Warren and Darlene were able to attend all five grandchildren’s High School graduations and other special occasions. He relished these times and the memories made. Warren anticipated the arrival of his first great-granddaughter June, and although he didn’t meet her in person, he met her on face time.
From such a young age, Warren showed an interest in birds of prey. Over the years he achieved the title of Master Falconer. He belonged to the North American Falconers Association and enjoyed reading the Hawk Chalk magazine and keeping up to date with the falconry community.
Throughout the years, Warren and Darlene visited Japan, Germany, Mexico and thirty-four of the fifty States while sight seeing and visiting family. All of these trips hold great memories, adventures and stories.
In retirement, Warren enjoyed the early morning coffee group at the Shell Station in Hagerman, attending the CSI over sixty and fit class at the old Hagerman School Gym, going to the Senior Center for lunch and social interaction, keeping track of the birds of prey in the area, and keeping busy with various indoor and outdoor honey-do projects. While attending church, Warren served as an usher and made coffee for fellowship hour. His presence will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Warren was a private, kind, patient and frugal person and was content to stay at home watching his special programs on the PBS Channel. He was also an avid reader of the newspaper, Time, Money, Kiplinger’s and other magazines. He especially enjoyed being with his family. Warren and Darlene attended a family reunion in Boise in July 2019.
He was very reasoned in conversation and always meant what he said and was articulate with his words. He encouraged lively debates.
He was an avid walker and his daily goal was to achieve 10,000 steps on his 3D Fit Bit he kept in his pocket.
Warren is survived by his loving wife Darlene (of 55 years); his children Perry (Aurora) Cawelti of Knob Noster, Missouri and Monica (Tim) Leonard of Baltimore, Maryland. His grandchildren, Gerald Cawelti of Warrensburg, Missouri, Kristel Cawelti of Knob Noster, Missouri, Katherine Cawelti of Knob Noster, Missouri, Hayley (Drew) Parsley of Dallas, Texas, and Nathan Leonard of Santa Monica, California. One great-granddaughter, June Parsley of Dallas, Texas. Two sisters-in-law and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his great grandparents, his mother, step father, sister, mother and father in law, three sisters-in-law, and one great nephew.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Auburn Crest Hospice. Especially Reggie C., Rosa B., Shane C., Donnie J., Mary W., Shannon O., Maria R., Anita J., Dairian B., and Dr. Reid Lofgran for their concern, compassion and loving care through Warren’s end of life journey.
There will be no services as per Warren’s request at this time. A memorial and celebration of life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hagerman Senior Center or the Hagerman United Methodist Church.
The family request that you be kind, listen, show respect and spend extra time with the ones that you love and cherish. Hug someone today.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservive.com
