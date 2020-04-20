Obituary: Ward Clifford Toone

March 18, 1949—April 17, 2020
Ward Clifford Toone, 71, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Gooding after a hard-fought battle with cancer for eight years.
He was born on March 18, 1949 in Wendell, Idaho to Clifford and Rose (Meyer) Toone. He spent his childhood years living in Gooding and worked on the family farm at Willow Creek and Fairfield area. When the farm work was completed for the day, he spent a lot of his time at the city pool. He graduated from Gooding High School in 1967, where he participated in 9th grade basketball, and four years of football and track. After high school Ward attended the University of Idaho and played football his freshman year and graduated with a B.S. degree in Education.
In high school he met the love of his life, Joleen Giese and they married on August 13, 1974. On October 9, 1987 Ward and Joleen brought their daughter Brittanie into the world. Ward and Brittanie had a special bond, she was a bright light in his life. He was her biggest supporter and #1 fan in all of her sports and activities.
He taught math and coached football and wrestling at Gooding High School for 25 years, along with working at the state wrestling tournaments. Having a love for farming and ranching landed him a job at Sliman and Butler as a parts salesman. He worked there for 18 years and was still going to work as long as his health allowed which was a week before his death. Ward was an early riser and would get to work to have coffee with the farmers and employees.
Ward’s hobbies included riding his bike, running the score clock for the middle school and high school football games, and reading western, history of the area, and every Louis L’Amour book more than once.
He also enjoyed camping trips with fishing and hiking at Redfish Lake and Anderson Ranch Reservoir. Holiday gatherings were another favorite time, Thanksgiving with trap shooting, Christmas in Sun Valley with the sleigh ride, games, and sleepovers. Family trips to Seattle, Salt Lake, and Denver to watch professional sports, as well as trips to Alaska, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, New York, Boston and Philadelphia.
Ward was a quiet, laid back, gentle soul but if you happened to make him mad, he let you know about it. He was quick witted and could joke with the best of them. Ward was a man of few words but he always let you know he cared.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joleen, and daughter, Brittanie Toone. Survivors also includes his sister, Nancy (Rod) Hohnhorst, his brother, Mark (Sally) Toone and their children Cliff and Tara Toone (Payton and Brad), Steven and Melissa Toone (Tripp and Weston), In-laws Jerry (Julie) Giese and their daughters Morgan Giese and Alix Giese, Johnny Giese and his children J.R. Giese and Rachell Giese, Joyce (Ken) Pratt and their children Nicole Pratt and Kenny Pratt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Rose, in-laws Jack and Joan Giese, brother-in-law Jim Giese, and nephew Boe Toone.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date during the summer with details to come.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gooding High School Athletics. 1050 7th Ave West, Gooding, ID 83330.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
