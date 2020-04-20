Obituary: Ward Clifford Toone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 18, 1949—April 17, 2020

Ward Clifford Toone, 71, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Gooding after a hard-fought battle with cancer for eight years.

He was born on March 18, 1949 in Wendell, Idaho to Clifford and Rose (Meyer) Toone. He spent his childhood years living in Gooding and worked on the family farm at Willow Creek and Fairfield area. When the farm work was completed for the day, he spent a lot of his time at the city pool. He graduated from Gooding High School in 1967, where he participated in 9th grade basketball, and four years of football and track. After high school Ward attended the University of Idaho and played football his freshman year and graduated with a B.S. degree in Education.

In high school he met the love of his life, Joleen Giese and they married on August 13, 1974. On October 9, 1987 Ward and Joleen brought their daughter Brittanie into the world. Ward and Brittanie had a special bond, she was a bright light in his life. He was her biggest supporter and #1 fan in all of her sports and activities.