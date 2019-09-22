March 3, 1944-Sept. 13, 2019
Wanda Jean (Jeannie) Tucker Brackett passed away Sept 13, 2019 at Twin Falls Care Center. She was born March 3, 1944 in Portland, Oregon.
Not long after Jean was born they moved to Southern Idaho where her mother’s parents were.
Jean started elementary school in Bliss but in the summer of 1951, the family moved to Thousand Springs Power Plant for her dad’s work and Jean attended 2nd grade through high school in Wendell.
She participated in 4-H and Girl Scouts and enjoyed playing drums in the high school band.
Shortly after high school, Jean married Jim Pascoe and a year and a half later, she had her daughter Stacy. They were later divorced. In 1970 she married Alan Brackett. They were later divorced. She was partners with Jim Behrend for many years and he was like a brother to the family, a son to Jeannie’s parents and Grandpa to Tony.
Growing up in a farming life style, she was always a hard worker. Throughout her life she had a variety of jobs. Among other jobs, she was a waitress at J. B.’s Big Boy in Twin Falls; She worked for Haney Seed Company and she drove school bus for several years. Later on she supplemented her income by selling books and other things on eBay.
Jeannie was a talented seamstress, having designed and made wedding dresses for her younger sister, Donna and her cousin Shirley. She enjoyed bowling and playing pool in competitive leagues.
Being a grandmother to Tony Nunez was an important part of her life. This week marked 10 years since his passing which was one of the most difficult times of her life.
In the past several years she has done some traveling and spent time in other parts of the country including while in Florida and a couple years in North Dakota.
The last few years, as her health declined she spent here in Twin Falls and for the past year has resided at the Twin Falls Care Center.
Preceding Jeannie in death were her grandson, Tony Nunez, her dad, Don Tucker and her sister, Donna Tennant.
Surviving family members include her mother, Betty Tucker, daughter, Stacy Jackson, brother, Steve Tucker (Jannett) and sister Virginia Tucker, plus 3 nephews, 6 nieces and their families.
Special thanks for the loving hospice care Jeannie received from Encompass Home Health, especially Laura, Nicole and Jennifer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls.
Private internment will take place at a later date.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuenralhome.com
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuenralhome.com
