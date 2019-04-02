Wanda Brass
January 12, 1925 - March 27, 2019
Wanda Brass, 94, a long time Twin Falls resident, passed away peacefully March 27, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington.
She was born January 12, 1925 to Paul and Sadie Bowers. She graduated from Nephi High School. She married Raymond Brass on August 3, 1945 in Carlisle, PA where he was stationed in the Navy. They were sealed in the Ogden, UT temple, Nov 12, 1977.
They later moved to Twin Falls, where she helped in the office at the floor covering store they owned. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings including primary teacher, relief society president, and compassionate service leader. She and Ray worked in the Logan, UT temple and later in the Boise Idaho temple. She learned to sew at an early age and made most of the girls' dresses and boys' shirts. She like to crochet and made many beautiful afghans. She was a wonderful cook and passed on recipes for several of the family favorites, like homemade chicken and noodles, lasagna, cinnamon rolls, and raisin pie.
She is survived by her children, Darryll (Connie) of Shoshone, ID, Joan Kernin of Twin Falls, ID, Beverly York (Michael) Mesa, AZ, and Paul of Twin Falls, ID. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray of 57 years, two brothers, one son and several grandchildren.
At her request, there will be a graveside service only, Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at the Twin Falls Cemetery, under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A viewing will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to Kelly, her caregiver, Holly and Samantha at Solstice Senior Living in Kennewick, WA for going above and beyond to serve her with care and compassion. Condolences can be left at reynoldschapel.com.
