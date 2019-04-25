September 5, 1943—April 21, 2019
Wanda Alsup, 75, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Wanda is survived by her husband, Pat; sister, Judith Shaw of Sheridan, Wyoming, and her two sons, Mark of Boise and Steve of Twin Falls. Wanda will be cremated, and a scattering of her cremated remains will follow later this spring. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremations Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view tribute page go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
