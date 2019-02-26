March 21, 1933—February 23, 2019
Walter Marion Charles, 85, passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born in Rupert, Idaho on March 21, 1933 to Lewellyn and Mable (Short) Charles.
He graduated from Rupert High School in 1951. He worked for Project Mutual Telephone Company and retired after 38 years.
Walt married Norma Zampedri on September 12, 1959 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. They lived on their farm south of Rupert for 58 years where they raised their 5 children.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Rupert Trail Machine Club, and Rupert Rifle & Pistol Club. Walt and his wife Norma were Hunter Safety Instructors and founding members of the Mini-Cassia Search & Rescue. Walt loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, back packing, and hunting with his family and friends. He was famous for his Dutch oven cooking and beer pancakes.
He is survived by his five children, Teresa (Tony) Meatte of Meridian, Tim (Valentine) Charles of Caldwell, Tom (Marie) Charles of Moscow, Trudy Charles of Meridian, and Troy (Karren) Charles of Rupert; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; 3 sisters Betty Sprague of Mesa, Arizona, Frances (Bud) Yadon of Eagle, Idaho, and Louise (Walter) Schoen of Star, Idaho; 1 brother Fred (Roberta) Charles of Craig, Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his wife Norma, his parents, and brother Lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family would like any donations to be made to St. Nicholas Catholic School, PO Box 26, Rupert, ID 83350 in memory of Walt & Norma Charles.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church from 6:30-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
