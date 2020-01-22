September 11, 1939—January 19, 2020
Walter E. White, 80, a resident of Nampa, Idaho died, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Boise, Idaho.
Walt was born on Sept. 11, 1939 in East Springfield, Ohio, the son of Wilda Gladys White and William Somerville. Walt was raised and educated in Wintersville, Ohio.
Walt was born and raised by his grandparents on a farm in Ohio where he learned the value of hard work and developed his love for animals, gardening and sports. He graduated from Wintersville High School in 1957 and enlisted in the Air Force the next year. He traveled all over the world before returning to Utah State University for school, where he earned his B.A and M.S in Audiology and Speech Pathology.
Walt was married to Julianne Steed on June 10, 1966 in the Logan L.D.S. Temple, Logan, Utah. They were the proud parents of Sharlyn, Matthew, Rebecca and Amanda.
Walt served his community in many capacities. He was a member of the Gooding Lion’s Club, the Gooding Grange, he was a volunteer paramedic, an assistant scoutmaster and a Master Gardener. Walt worked at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind for 33 years until his retirement in 2001, and he dearly loved working with the children he served. He was known for his sense of humor, kindness, humility, gardening, his homemade bread, love of animals and his tireless work ethic.
Walt is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julianne White; his son, Matthew (Cari) White of Hyrum, Utah; three daughters, Sharlyn (Tom) Jackson of Gooding, Idaho, Rebecca (Andrew) Jensen of Meridian, Idaho, and Amanda (Jade) Barton of Nampa, Idaho; his brother, Larry Jones of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two sisters, Flora Penn of Brookfield, Ohio, and Mary Somerville of Ohio, 11 Grandchildren, Rachel, Genevieve, and Bailey Jackson; Abby, Alec, and Nathan White; Leah and Zachary Jensen; and Justin, Katie, and Emma Barton.
Walt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Amanda White; his parents, and sister Kathleen Somerville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Gooding, Idaho with Bishop Doyle Rogers conducting.
A viewing will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday before the service begins.
A lifelong fan of baseball, Walt’s dying request was that the Atlanta Braves baseball team would serve as his pallbearers, so they could let him down one last time.
Memorial contributions in Walt’s name may be made to The Humane Society in your area.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
